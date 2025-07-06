Jose Altuve News: Pops 16th homer

Altuve went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an additional RBI in Sunday's 5-1 win versus the Dodgers.

The Houston veteran tallied his team's final run with a 373-foot solo shot off Los Angeles reliever Anthony Banda in the ninth. Altuve, who has played at second base in 11 of his past 13 games, is now riding a five-game hit streak during which he's marked three multi-hit efforts. Through 371 total plate appearances, the 35-year-old is slashing .272/.332/.457 with 48 runs scored, 46 RBI while going 6-for-12 on steal attempts across 87 games.