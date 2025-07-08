Jose Altuve News: Stays hot with four RBI

Altuve went 2-for-3 with four RBI, a double, a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-6 extra-inning loss to Cleveland.

Altuve has opened July with at least one hit in six of his first eight games, tallying multiple knocks in five of these outings. Although he had a .627 OPS as of May 19, the star second baseman has since returned to the form fantasy managers have grown accustomed to seeing over the years. Over his last 187 plate appearances, Altuve is slashing an outstanding .311/.374/.585 with 12 home runs, seven doubles, 36 RBI and three stolen bases.