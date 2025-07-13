Jose Berrios News: Chased early in loss

Berrios (5-4) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks over three innings Sunday, striking out one and taking a loss against the Athletics.

Berrios was done in by a pair of two-run shots via Austin Wynns and Tyler Soderstrom in the second and third innings, respectively. Berrios was 3-0 with a 2.52 ERA over his previous four outings since his last loss June 15. It was his shortest start of the 2025 campaign, and he generated only three whiffs, his second-fewest in any outing this year. Berrios will enter the All-Star break with a 3.75 ERA and a 97:41 K:BB across 115.1 innings this season. He's allowed fewer than two runs in six of his last nine starts but gave up a combined 16 runs in the other three.