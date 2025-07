The Mets activated Butto (illness) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Butto has been out for all of July due to an unspecified illness but is ready to go after making three scoreless rehab appearances. The right-hander has posted a 2.47 ERA and 39:20 K:BB over 43.2 frames this season out of the Mets bullpen.