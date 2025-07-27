Jose Caballero News: On bench Sunday
Caballero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
Caballero will hit the bench after starting in each of the previous four games, though his outlook for playing time appears to have improved in the wake of Ha-Seong Kim (back) recently joining Brandon Lowe (foot) on the injured list. With Caballero out of the lineup, the Rays will turn to Tristan Gray at second base.
