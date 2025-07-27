Menu
Jose Caballero News: On bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 27, 2025

Caballero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Caballero will hit the bench after starting in each of the previous four games, though his outlook for playing time appears to have improved in the wake of Ha-Seong Kim (back) recently joining Brandon Lowe (foot) on the injured list. With Caballero out of the lineup, the Rays will turn to Tristan Gray at second base.

Jose Caballero
Tampa Bay Rays
