Caballero had started three straight contests in the middle infield from Saturday through Monday, but with the struggling Anthony Volpe settling back in at shortstop after a two-game benching, Caballero has moved back into a utility role. Despite being out of the lineup for Tuesday's 5-1 win, Caballero was still able to make an impact with his speed, as he stole his 41st bag of the season after entering the game as a defensive replacement in the seventh inning and drawing a walk in the bottom of the frame.