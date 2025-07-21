Jose Corniell News: Debuts for Double-A club

Corniell (elbow) struck out a batter over two perfect innings Saturday for Double-A Frisco after being reinstated from its 60-day injured list.

After being optioned to the minors early in spring training, Corniell had spent all season on Frisco's IL while recovering from UCL surgery, which he underwent last June. He was given the green light to join Frisco after completing four rehab appearances in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League earlier this month, but Corniell had his workload monitored carefully in his debut for the Rangers' Double-A affiliate.