Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jose Corniell headshot

Jose Corniell News: Debuts for Double-A club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Corniell (elbow) struck out a batter over two perfect innings Saturday for Double-A Frisco after being reinstated from its 60-day injured list.

After being optioned to the minors early in spring training, Corniell had spent all season on Frisco's IL while recovering from UCL surgery, which he underwent last June. He was given the green light to join Frisco after completing four rehab appearances in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League earlier this month, but Corniell had his workload monitored carefully in his debut for the Rangers' Double-A affiliate.

Jose Corniell
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now