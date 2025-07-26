Jose Espada News: Inks MiLB deal with O's

Espada signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Saturday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Espada was cut loose by the Padres on Tuesday after posting a 3.38 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 37.1 total innings between Double-A and Triple-A. The 28-year-old has one career MLB appearance under his belt, but he'll likely need to show some improvement at Triple-A before he gets another chance in Baltimore.