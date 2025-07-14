Jose Fermin News: Cranks first big-league homer

Fermin went 1-for-4 with a go-ahead, two-run home run in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Making his first major-league start in left field and just his second career start at any outfield position, Fermin broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run blast off of Jesse Chavez in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was the first major-league home run in the career of Fermin, who was playing his 10th game this season and 76th game of his career. Fermin is traditionally an infielder, but he could some starts in the corner outfield spots versus lefties while Lars Nootbaar (ribs) and Jordan Walker (appendix) are out.