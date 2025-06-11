Jose Herrera News: Filling in for resting Moreno

Herrera will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Herrera will get his fourth start behind the plate in five games, but his playing time will likely trend down moving forward. Top backstop Gabriel Moreno missed three straight starts due to a hand injury before he returned to the lineup for Tuesday's 10-3 win, going 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in the victory. Moreno will give way to Herrera on Wednesday, but Moreno is merely getting some rest for the day game after a night game.