Jose Iglesias News: Produces clutch RBI in win Sunday

Iglesias went 1-for-2 with three RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win against the Royals.

Iglesias didn't start but got an opportunity to impact the game upon entering as a pinch hitter for Jake Cronenworth in the seventh inning. Iglesias came through with a two-run single in that frame to tie the score, then notched a walk-off fielder's choice in the ninth. Iglesias endured an 0-for-17 stretch at the plate earlier this month but has one hit in each of his past three games, going 3-for-7 with four RBI during the latter span.