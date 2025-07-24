Jose Quijada News: Selected from Double-A

The Angels selected the contract of Quijada from Double-A Rocket City on Thursday.

The Angels outrighted Quijadato Triple-A Salt Lake at the end of March after he cleared waivers. He was later assigned to Double-A Rocket City from Triple-A Salt Lake on May 10. Since then, the 29-year-old has posted a 2.73 ERA with a 39:9 K:BB in 26.1 innings through 27 games. In a corresponding move Thursday, the Angels optioned Jake Eder to Triple-A Salt Lake.