Jose Quintana News: Lacks command in loss

Quintana (4-2) took the loss against the Cardinals on Saturday, allowing seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 4.1 innings.

Quintana was tagged for six runs across the fourth and fifth innings, failing to complete five frames for the first time this season despite throwing 101 pitches. It was the southpaw's first hiccup in three starts since returning from the injured list June 1, though he's now issued at least three walks in each of those outings. He owns a 3.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 35:21 K:BB across 48.1 innings and will look to bounce back in a road matchup with the Twins next weekend.