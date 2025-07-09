Jose Quintana News: Quality start vs. Dodgers

Quintana allowed one run on two hits and four walks in a no-decision Wednesday against the Dodgers. He struck out four.

It was a strong outing overall for Quintana, with the Dodgers' lone run coming on a two-out, bases-loaded walk to Shohei Ohtani in the fifth inning. It's just the second time in Quintana's last 10 starts that he's made it through six innings. The left-hander will head into the All-Star break with a 3.28 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 48:31 K:BB across 13 outings (71.1 innings).