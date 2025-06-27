Jose Quintana News: Rides run support to win

Quintana (6-2) picked up the win after throwing 5.2 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five, during Friday's 10-6 win over the Rockies.

Quintana wasn't too sharp, but rode a good offensive effort from the Brewers to be credited for the win. He's walked multiple batters in six straight starts and 18 total over that time, continuing a season-long theme for the left-hander. However, he's certainly gotten results as this is just the third time he's allowed more than two runs in a start all season. The 36-year-old is lined up to face the Mets in his next outing.