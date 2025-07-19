Jose Ramirez News: Launches 19th homer

Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk Saturday in a loss to the Athletics.

Ramirez accounted for Cleveland's only runs of the contest with a two-run blast in the third inning. The All-Star third baseman has gone deep six times over his past 12 games, pushing his season total to 19 homers. With one more long ball, Ramirez will record the seventh 20-20 season of his career.