Jose Ramirez News: Reaches 20-20 milestone in win

Ramirez went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run, a walk and two additional runs scored in Monday's 10-5 win over the Orioles.

Ramirez tied the game with a three-run blast in the first inning and later came around to score in the fourth and seventh. According to Tim Stebbins of MLB.com, the 32-year-old became just the sixth player in major-league history to record seven 20-homer, 20-steal seasons, tying him for fourth on the all-time list. For the year, he's slashing .294/.364/.521 with 20 homers, 55 RBI, 60 runs scored and 29 stolen bases across 409 plate appearances.