Jose Soriano News: Strikes out 12 in no-decision

Soriano allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out 12 over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Tuesday.

Soriano gave up a season-high seven runs to the Red Sox in his last outing, but he bounced back well Tuesday. The 12 strikeouts were easily a season high, and he was able to come away with his seventh quality start of the campaign. He also walked less than three batters for the first time in seven starts. The right-hander is now at a 3.86 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 64:39 K:BB across 79.1 innings over 14 starts. Soriano is projected to make his next start in a tough road matchup versus the Yankees.