Jose Urena News: Enters open market

Urena cleared waivers Friday and elected free agency.

The Dodgers designated Urena for assignment Tuesday to clear roster room for Matt Sauer. The 33-year-old Urena gave up one earned run in three innings during his time with the Dodgers but still owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across 18.1 frames on the season. His next opportunity is likely to come in the form of a minor-league contract.