Jose Urena News: Enters open market

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 13, 2025

Urena cleared waivers Friday and elected free agency.

The Dodgers designated Urena for assignment Tuesday to clear roster room for Matt Sauer. The 33-year-old Urena gave up one earned run in three innings during his time with the Dodgers but still owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across 18.1 frames on the season. His next opportunity is likely to come in the form of a minor-league contract.

