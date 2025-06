Urena signed a minor-league contract with the Twins on Tuesday.

The Twins mark the fourth organization Urena has signed with this season after previously spending time with the Mets, Blue Jays and Dodgers. The 33-year-old owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across 18.1 innings between the three clubs, and he'll begin his time with the Twins at Triple-A St. Paul.