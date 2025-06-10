Jose Urena News: Set to lose 40-man roster spot

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Monday's 8-6 extra-inning win over the Padres that Urena will be designated for assignment prior to Tuesday's contest, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Urena made two appearances after signing with the Dodgers, allowing one run over three innings out of the bullpen. The veteran right-hander has already pitched for three different clubs this season and could draw interest from a fourth looking for swingman depth.