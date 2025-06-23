Menu
Josh Bell News: Belts 10th long ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Bell went 2-for-4 with a home run and three total RBI in a 10-6 victory versus San Diego on Monday.

Bell was one of three former Padres to shine against San Diego on Monday, joining CJ Abrams (3-for-5, three runs) and James Wood (3-for-5, homer, four RBI). Bell's contributions included a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, a run-scoring single in the fifth and a solo home run in the ninth. He's still batting a meager .197 on the campaign, but Bell hasn't been entirely unproductive, as he ranks fourth on the team in both homers (10) and RBI (28).

Josh Bell
Washington Nationals
