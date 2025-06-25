Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Josh Bell headshot

Josh Bell News: Idle for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Bell is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

The switch-hitting Bell has received most of his days off against left-handed pitching of late, but he'll head to the bench Wednesday against a right-hander (Nick Pivetta) as the Nationals open up a spot on the lineup for Alex Call. Bell had started in each of the Nationals' last four games, going 5-for-16 with a home run to bring his OPS up to .624 for the season.

Josh Bell
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now