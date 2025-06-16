Josh Bell News: On bench against southpaw
Bell is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.
Though the switch-hitting Bell started in two of the Nationals' previous three matchups with left-handed hurlers, he'll hit the bench Monday as the Rockies send southpaw Carson Palmquist to the hill. James Wood will get a day off from playing the outfield and will assume Bell's usual duties as Washington's designated hitter.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now