Josh Bell News: Slugs homer in win

Bell went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI, two walks and three total runs scored in Friday's 15-9 win over the Angels.

Bell was one of two Nationals limited to one hit, but he made it count, opening the scoring with a second-inning homer. He also tied the game with an RBI groundout in the fifth. The 32-year-old is 13-for-49 (.265) with four extra-base hits and eight RBI over his last 14 games. For the season, he's maintained a mediocre .194/.282/.355 slash line with 11 homers, 31 RBI, 26 runs scored, four doubles and one triple across 70 contests.