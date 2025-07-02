Josh Hader News: Claims 24th save

Hader picked up the save Tuesday against the Rockies. He allowed one run on two hits while striking out two over one inning.

The southpaw surrendered a solo shot to Hunter Goodman but still closed out his league-leading 24th save of the season Tuesday. Hader has been dominant in 2025, converting every save opportunity and notching six straight saves in his last six outings. On the year, the veteran closer owns a stellar 1.86 ERA and 0.72 WHIP through 38.2 innings across 37 appearances.