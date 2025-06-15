Menu
Josh Hader News: Nabs fourth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Hader didn't allow a hit or a walk with one strikeout over a scoreless 10th inning against the Twins.

Hader logged his third win in four appearances, closing the door on the Twins after Houston scored runs in the ninth and 10th innings to land the 2-1 win. Despite the victory, Hader snapped a streak of eight consecutive innings with multiple strikeouts. After posting a sub-standard 3.80 ERA in 2024, Hader boasts a 1.45 ERA and a 48:7 K:BB over 31 innings in 2025.

Josh Hader
Houston Astros
