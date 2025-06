Hader picked up the save Tuesday against Philadelphia, logging two strikeouts over a scoreless ninth inning.

Hader became the third closer to reach 20 saves this season, joining Carlos Estevez and Robert Suarez. Hader has struck out multiple batters in 11 of his last 13 appearances and owns a 2.03 ERA, a 0.68 WHIP and a 26:2 K:BB during that stretch.