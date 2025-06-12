Josh Hader News: Shaky in 18th save

Hader picked up the save in Thursday's 4-3 win over the White Sox after allowing one run on two hits and no walks in the ninth inning. He struck out two.

Hader was a bit shaky, as he allowed a run for the first time since May 16, but he was still able to remain perfect on save opportunities in 2025. The star southpaw has now gone 18-for-18 on save chances, and he still owns a dominant 1.55 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 45:7 K:BB across 29 innings. Hader is tied with Andres Munoz for the second-most saves in the American League so far.