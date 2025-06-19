Josh Hader News: Takes extra-inning loss

Hader (4-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and struck out two over 1.1 innings to take the extra-inning loss Thursday versus the Athletics.

Hader did well to keep the game tied with a sharp 11-pitch ninth inning, but he served up a walk-off home run to Nick Kurtz in the 10th. This is just the second time all season Hader's been tagged for multiple runs, though he has been scored upon in two of his last four outings. He has a 1.67 ERA, 0.74 WHIP and 50:7 K:BB through 32.1 innings this season, and he remains a perfect 18-for-18 in save chances, as he entered Thursday's contest with the game tied. Hader is as sharp as ever this year, but it'll be important for him to put this outing behind him quickly, as he's had a tendency to let slumps snowball in previous seasons.