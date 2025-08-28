Jung was about fifth on the list of offensive stars in the game, but the Rangers understand how important it is for the third baseman to get his groove back. A wrist injury that derailed him in 2024 has been followed by a season-long slump in 2025, when he was demoted to the minors for a stretch in July. Wednesday was his sixth straight start after getting a four-game breather last week to reset. The three-hit performance extended a hit streak to five games, during which Jung has gone 9-for-23 (.391) with a home run, a double and four RBI.