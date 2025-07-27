Josh Jung News: Hits in five straight

Jung went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over Atlanta.

Jung helped erase Atlanta's early lead when he singled in the game-tying run in the Rangers' two-run second inning. It gave Jung at least one hit in all five games since his return to the majors. The third baseman is 7-for-14 with three walks, a home run, two RBI and five runs scored since rejoining the MLB roster.