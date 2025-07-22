Josh Jung News: Homers following promotion
Jung went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, two additional runs and a walk in a 7-2 win against the Athletics on Monday.
Jung was summoned from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday and started at third base while batting eighth upon his return. The 27-year-old excelled in his first game back with the big club, reaching base in all three of his plate appearances and belting a solo shot in the third inning to start the scoring. Jung has struggled with a .242/.290/.381 slash line this season, but he's shown some pop with nine home runs through 300 plate appearances.
