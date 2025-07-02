Josh Lowe News: Smacks solo homer

Lowe went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Athletics.

Lowe tied things up at 2-2 in the sixth inning, when he took the first pitch he saw of the at-bat from Mitch Spence deep to center field for a solo homer. It was Lowe's sixth home run of the season, three of which have come since June 16. He has reached base safely in seven of his last eight games, and over that span he has gone 13-for-30 (.433) with one steal, two home runs and three RBI.