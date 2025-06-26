Josh Lowe News: Three hits, steal in win

Lowe went 3-for-4 with a double, one RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Royals.

Lowe smacked an RBI single in the fourth inning and was perfect at the plate until his final at-bat. Over his past 10 games, the 27-year-old has hit safely seven times with three extra-base hits, five RBI, nine runs scored and two steals. On the season, he's slashing .254/.333/.403 with four homers, 13 RBI, 25 runs scored and six stolen bases across 151 plate appearances.