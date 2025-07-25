Josh Naylor News: Debuting for new team Friday

Naylor is starting at first base and batting out of the cleanup spot against the Angels on Friday.

Naylor will make his Mariners debut one day after being traded by the Diamondbacks. The 28-year-old slugger, who has an .807 OPS with 11 steals, 11 home runs and 59 RBI this across 392 plate appearances this season, is expected to take over as the everyday starter at first base.