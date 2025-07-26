Josh Naylor News: Extends career-high steal total

Naylor went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Angels.

Naylor extended his hitting streak to six games, and he also stole his career-high 12th stolen base. The first baseman's fantasy value may end up taking a dip as he transitions from hitter-friendly Chase Field to pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park for home contests -- he posted an .855 OPS through 49 games at home for Arizona in 2025 -- but Naylor should see plenty of RBI chances in the heart of Seattle's order. Since the start of June, he's batting .277 with four home runs, five doubles, 22 RBI and three steals over 137 at-bats.