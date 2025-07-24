Menu
Josh Naylor News: Shipped to Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 24, 2025

The Diamondbacks traded Naylor to the Mariners on Thursday in exchange for Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Naylor slashed .292/.360/.447 with 11 homers, 59 RBI, 49 runs scored and 11 stolen bases over 93 games with the Diamondbacks. Now in Seattle, the 28-year-old slugger will presumably take over as the Mariners' everyday first baseman, taking playing time away from Luke Raley and Donovan Solano in the process.

