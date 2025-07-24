Josh Naylor News: Shipped to Seattle
The Diamondbacks traded Naylor to the Mariners on Thursday in exchange for Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Naylor slashed .292/.360/.447 with 11 homers, 59 RBI, 49 runs scored and 11 stolen bases over 93 games with the Diamondbacks. Now in Seattle, the 28-year-old slugger will presumably take over as the Mariners' everyday first baseman, taking playing time away from Luke Raley and Donovan Solano in the process.
