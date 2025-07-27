Josh Naylor News: Swipes two more bags in loss

Naylor went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Angels.

Naylor has literally hit the ground running to begin his time with the Mariners, swiping three bags over his first three games since he was traded from the Diamondbacks. He has gone 3-for-11 with a walk and four strikeouts in those contests. Overall, the first baseman is at a .292/.359/.442 slash line with 14 steals, 11 home runs, 59 RBI, 50 runs scored, 19 doubles and one triple through 96 games. He has quickly settled into an everyday role, as expected, with his new team.