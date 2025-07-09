Menu
Josh Rojas News: Pops first homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 9, 2025

Rojas went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Despite the White Sox's infield getting more crowded with the addition of Colson Montgomery, Rojas continues to play nearly every day. He tallied his first home run of the season in the sixth inning Tuesday and now has one hit in four of his last five starts. While that's a very limited positive sample, Rojas is hitting a disastrous .184/.256/.250 across 169 plate appearances for the season.

Josh Rojas
Chicago White Sox
More Stats & News
