Josh Sborz Injury: Rehab transferred to Triple-A
Sborz (shoulder) had his minor-league rehab stint transferred from Double-A Frisco to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.
Sborz is three games into his rehab stint, which began with a one-game cameo with Round Rock before he moved to Frisco for two contests. Altogether, he's tossed 3.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits and compiling a 4:3 K:BB. Sborz underwent right shoulder surgery last November and could make his season debut with Texas before the end of July.
