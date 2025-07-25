Menu
Josh Sborz Injury: Rehab transferred to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

Sborz (shoulder) had his minor-league rehab stint transferred from Double-A Frisco to Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Sborz is three games into his rehab stint, which began with a one-game cameo with Round Rock before he moved to Frisco for two contests. Altogether, he's tossed 3.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits and compiling a 4:3 K:BB. Sborz underwent right shoulder surgery last November and could make his season debut with Texas before the end of July.

