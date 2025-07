Simpson (2-0) picked up the win Friday over the Brewers, striking out one in a perfect sixth inning.

The 27-year-old southpaw has emerged as a strong option in the Marlins' bullpen since his rough big-league debut June 21 against Atlanta. Over his last 10 appearances and 11 innings, Simpson has posted a 0.82 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB while recording two wins and a hold.