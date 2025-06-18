Menu
Josh Smith Injury: Likely to avoid IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 18, 2025 at 7:04am

The Rangers do not believe Smith's hamstring injury will require a stint on the injured list, MLB.com reports.

Texas manager Bruce Bochy said Smith felt a "hamstring thing" during Sunday's game against the White Sox. The report indicates Smith should return to the lineup this weekend. For Tuesday's game against the Royals, Alejandro Osuna filled in at designated hitter, while Evan Carter replaced Smith as the leadoff batter.

Josh Smith
Texas Rangers
