Josh Smith News: In lineup against lefty

Smith started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Pirates.

Smith usually takes a seat on the bench when the Rangers face a left-hander, as they did Sunday against Pittsburgh's Bailey Falter. Texas manager Bruce Bochy typically runs with Kyle Higashioka or Ezequiel Duran at DH against lefties. Smith has a .565 OPS against left-handers as opposed to .843 against righties.