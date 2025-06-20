Menu
Josh Smith News: Returns to starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 20, 2025

Smith (hamstring) is batting leadoff and playing DH Friday against Pittsburgh.

Smith was held out of the lineup for three consecutive games due to left hamstring soreness, but he's been cleared to DH on Friday. The Rangers could look to ease Smith back into field work. He logged a hit in seven straight games before sustaining the injury, going 13-for-31 (.419) with two homers during that stretch.

