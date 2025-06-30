Josh Smith News: Sitting against southpaw

Smith is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

After starting in each of the last five games while the Rangers faced off against right-handers, the left-handed-hitting Smith will hit the bench Monday while the Orioles send lefty Trevor Rogers to the hill. Though he's arguably been the Rangers' most valuable hitter overall this season with a .339 wOBA over 284 plate appearances, Smith has been far more productive against righties (133 wRC+) than lefties (71 wRC+).