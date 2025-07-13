Josh Smith News: Starts against lefty
Smith started at third base and went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 5-4 loss to Houston.
Smith typically doesn't start against left-handers -- he's appeared in 44 games against them with just 66 at-bats -- but Ezequiel Duran was needed to cover first base for Jake Burger (quadriceps). Smith was dropped from his usual leadoff spot to eighth in a rare start against a southpaw, against whom he has a .212/.274/.242 slash line in 2025. The steal was Smith's ninth of the season and first in 29 contests.
