Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Josh Winckowski headshot

Josh Winckowski Injury: In throwing progression

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 17, 2025

Winckowski (elbow) is in the early stages of a throwing progression at the Red Sox' spring training complex in Florida, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Winkowski suffered a right flexor strain at Triple-A Worcester back in mid-May and was recalled and placed on the 60-day major-league injured list in early June. He will not be eligible for activation until early August, and it sounds like it will be longer than that before he'll be an option for the Red Sox.

Josh Winckowski
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now