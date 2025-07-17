Josh Winckowski Injury: In throwing progression

Winckowski (elbow) is in the early stages of a throwing progression at the Red Sox' spring training complex in Florida, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Winkowski suffered a right flexor strain at Triple-A Worcester back in mid-May and was recalled and placed on the 60-day major-league injured list in early June. He will not be eligible for activation until early August, and it sounds like it will be longer than that before he'll be an option for the Red Sox.