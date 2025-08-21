Sears struggled in his first start with San Diego on Aug. 4 and was subsequently optioned to the minors. The southpaw was called up Wednesday to face the Giants and showed vast improvement, logging a quality start while holding San Francisco to just one run. Sears wasn't exactly overpowering -- he notched just five whiffs and two strikeouts -- but he got the job done to help the Padres pick up a critical game in the NL West standings. With that said, Michael King (knee) may be able to return after a minimum-length stay on the IL, so it's unclear if Sears will stick in the rotation, move to the bullpen or eventually go back to Triple-A.