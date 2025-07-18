JP Sears News: Roughed up in second-half debut

Sears (7-8) took the loss after throwing four innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out five, during Friday's 8-6 loss to the Guardians.

A four-start streak of going at least five innings concluded Friday for Sears. He allowed just six runs over that stretch, so the seven runs he allowed accounted for more than he gave up over his last four starts combined. It also was the second-most runs he's allowed in one start this season behind the nine he gave up to the Astros on May 27. The 29-year-old will look to prove this was just a one-off and not the start of a pattern during his next start, scheduled to be on the road at the Rangers.